MSU hosts virtual Q&A series to address COVID-19 concerns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University officials hosted a virtual Q&A Monday to answer questions about how the school plans to address COVID-19 concerns in the fall.

The discussion was hosted by Mark Largent, the dean of undergraduate studies, and Jeff Grabill, the associate provost for teaching, learning and technology.

More than 100 questions were submitted, such as what classes will look like, will COVID 19 testing be available for students and what happens if a student tests positive for the virus.

Officials say the university plans to have about 50 percent of their classes online, 25 percent face to face and 25 percent hybrid, which is a mix of online and in-person.

Walk-through coronavirus testing will be available on campus and the cost will be paid for through a student’s insurance.

If a student tests positive, they will be asked to isolate themselves in their dorms and will have meals delivered to them. If they have a roommate, officials plan to have 250 different spaces on campus for them to isolate, although it’s still unclear what those spaces might look like.

This Q&A was the first of a three-part series for MSU. The second and third will be Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m.

You can register online.