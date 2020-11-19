MSU football game nixed due to COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State’s football game this weekend against Maryland has been canceled after Maryland head coach Michael Locksley tested positive for COVID-19.

Locksley tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and is isolating at home. For reasons of medical privacy, Maryland Athletics will not be identifying any other affected student-athletes or staff.

The 1-4 Spartans were set to make the trip to Maryland for a noon kickoff on Saturday.

“I am gutted for our team and for our fans,” said Locksley. “This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we’ve seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately.”

Per Big Ten Conference protocols, all football student-athletes and football staff continue to undergo daily antigen testing. Beginning November 12, Maryland Athletics also conducted additional daily PCR testing.

Over the past seven days, 15 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a Big Ten test positivity rate of 2.8%. There were seven positive cases among staff over that same time period, resulting in a population positivity rate of 14.9%. All positive individuals are now in designated isolation spaces, per health protocols.