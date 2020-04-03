MSU develops new way to clean, reuse N95 masks

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University is using a new method to clean and reuse N95 masks.

The MSU Extension Food Processing Innovation Center is partnering with Sparrow Health System to use specialized equipment to clean and decontaminate used masks.

The cleaning method includes retooling equipment to heat masks in order to kill viruses and bacteria. The masks are then sealed in individual bags to decontaminate for three days before being returned, the university says.

“Turning our efforts toward decontaminating N95 masks is amongst the most significant thing we can do to ensure the health and safety of medical workers, preserving the ability to respond to those needing care,” said Norman J. Beauchamp Jr., executive vice president for health sciences at MSU in a news release.

Across the country, there has been a rush to give health care workers much-needed equipment like face masks.

Cleaning supplies being used by MSU staff to help prevent the spread of novel coronavirus on campus. (Courtesy of Michigan State University)

MSU staffers also say they are developing protocols that can be used by others who have commercial-scale spiral ovens.