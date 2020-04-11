Motorized boats, jet skis not allowed during order

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state says using motorized boats, jet skis and other similar watercrafts are not allowed during the stay at home order. However, non-motorized boating like kayaking, canoeing and sailing are permitted.

The state’s “Frequently Ask Questions” page about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to stay at home was recently updated to clarify what outdoor activities were allowed.

Officials say there have been many reports of heavy use of boat launches across the state, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website updated Friday.

“The subsequent congregation of people at these launches in violation of social distancing requirements, and in a manner that threatens public health. In addition, people who use motorized watercraft typically need to procure secondary services for their craft, such as parts and gasoline, that could unnecessarily increase contact with others and spread disease. The hope is that the prohibition on the use of motorized watercraft will reduce the movement of, and contact among, people with the intent of slowing the spread of the coronavirus,” the DNR said on its website.

People who kayak, canoe and sail must social distance, should use their own equipment and can only share a boat with people in their households.

The order is set to expire by the end of the month.