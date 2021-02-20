More than 529,000 recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 635 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 63 more related deaths.

The state notes that 57 of the newest reported deaths were discovered during a routine check of vital records.

Saturday’s update from the state brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 579,919 since the virus was first detected in here in March 2020. There have been a total number of associated deaths to 15,359.

As of Friday, 529,080 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive 30 days after developing symptoms.

On Friday, labs tested 37,983 samples for the virus and 1,181 were positive, a rate of 3.11%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Michigan’s virus metrics continue to recover from a surge that peaked in late November, with case, test positivity, hospitalization and death rates all trending down. The seven-day average of the positivity rate is now only about half a percentage point higher than the 3% threshold public health officials look for to show community spread is controlled. The improving metrics have triggered a move for most of the state from Risk Level E, the highest level, to Risk Level D.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have not yet further loosened restrictions on restaurants, which continue to operate under a 25% capacity limit and curfew.

“We’ve got to watch the numbers. It takes two to three weeks before you see increased activity and the numbers turn out in your positives in terms of testing,” Whitmer told News 8 in a live interview Friday evening. “But right now we boast one of the lowest positivity rates in the nation. We’ve put over 1.7 million shots in arms to date. So those numbers are all in the right direction and it is my hope in the coming days or weeks that we can take another step forward — but we’ve got to watch the data.”

Portage, Michigan, was in the national spotlight Friday as President Joe Biden went there to visit the Pfizer plant that is cranking out COVID-19 vaccines being delivered across the country.