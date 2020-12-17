More than 4,000 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed more than 4,000 additional cases of coronavirus and recorded 190 more deaths related to the virus, the state announced Thursday.

The state said 125 of the deaths were discovered in a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported.

The 4,024 cases added Thursday bring the total to 450,776 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

On Wednesday, labs in Michigan tested 52,518 samples for the virus and 5,050 were positive, a rate of 9.62%. It was the first time the daily rate had dropped below 10% since Nov. 6.

Kent County recorded 10 more deaths for a total of 459. It also confirmed 291 more cases for a total of 38,422 in the nine months since the outbreak started.

Several other West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths:

Allegan County: Two more deaths for 39 total; 4,808 total confirmed cases since March.

Barry County: One more death for 24 total; 2,562 total cases.

Berrien County: Five more deaths for 150 total; 8,060 total cases.

Branch County: Four more deaths for 49 total; 2,577 total cases.

Calhoun County: Four more deaths for 154 total; 6,453 total cases.

Cass County: One more death for 40 total; 2,652 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths for 196 total; 9,949 total cases.

Montcalm County: Three more deaths for 53 total; 2,570 total cases.

Muskegon County: One more death for 226 total; 8,736 total cases.

Newaygo County: One more death for 27 total; 1,996 total cases.

Ottawa County: Four more deaths for 207 total; 16,307 total cases.

Van Buren County: Two more deaths for 65 total; 3,559 total cases.

Wayne County, which has seen the most people die due to the virus, confirmed 29 more deaths for a total of 3,308. It also confirmed 640 more cases for a total of 74,043. Neighboring Oakland County has had 50,285 confirmed cases (422 more than the previous day) and 1,448 deaths (15 more). Macomb County has had 44,566 cases (307 more) and 1,408 deaths (21 more).

Public health officials say the average rate of cases per million people per day is still “alarmingly high,” but is has been on a downward trend for about three weeks weeks. The seven-day average of the daily positive test rate remains nearly four times higher than the 3% threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled, but it, too, is improving.

Hospitalizations have been declining, too. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 3,547 adult inpatients suspected or confirmed to have the virus. Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health said on Thursday it had 230 COVID-19 inpatients across its hospital system, 19 fewer than the day before.

The number of deaths each day is still high, with a seven-day average around 90. Daily deaths is a lagging metric that improves after case counts and hospitalizations.

With metrics continuing to show encouraging trends, public health officials say the state appears to have avoided a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases. They continue to urge people not to travel or gather for the December holidays to slowing the spread of the virus.