MLCC pulls liquor licenses of 3 business after violations

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has issued emergency liquor license suspensions for three businesses in violation of statewide COVID-19 public health orders — one of them is in West Michigan.

The three-week epidemic order put into place Nov. 15 required all bars and restaurants to close their indoor dining.

Silver Beach Hotel in St. Joseph had its liquor license suspended on Tuesday. Two other businesses also lost their liquor licenses: Chapz Roadhouse in Lakeview and Rock House & Mine Shaft in Houghton.

Silver Beach Hotel has a virtual court date scheduled for Dec. 11. At that time, a judge will decide if the suspension should continue or other fines be issued. Chapz Roadhouse and Rock House/Mine Shaft have a court date set for Dec. 4.

“The Commission’s Enforcement team is working diligently to ensure that licensees are compliant with the MDHHS most recent Gatherings and Face Mask Order which took effect on November 18, 2020, and remains in effect until December 8, 2020,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks. “Any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license.”

Last week, the state penalized three other business in violating the epidemic order. One of the businesses, located in Newaygo, remained open after being cited.

Noncompliance complaints can be reported to the MLCC online or by calling 866.893.2121.

As of Wednesday, the state has reported 373,197 coronavirus cases and 9,405 deaths linked to the virus since the outbreak was first detected in Michigan in March. The daily number of cases and deaths have surged statewide within the last six weeks.