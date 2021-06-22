MIOSHA withdraws coronavirus mandates for most workplaces

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — As the state lifts its broadest set of coronavirus restrictions, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also dropping its virus mitigation rules for most workplaces.

Under the new rules, workplaces — with the exception of health care settings — have discretion on requiring daily health screenings, masks and social distancing. Still, MIOHSA advises companies to follow state and federal guidance to slow the spread of the virus.

“These updates recognize the great progress we have made in Michigan to contain COVID-19 and the power of vaccinations. We will continue to provide critical workplace protections more focused on areas of increased COVID-19 risk,” Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan said in a statement. “In non-health care settings, it’s important that all employers recognize that they have a general duty to provide a safe workplace.”

The latest changes goes effect Tuesday and are scheduled to expire Dec. 22. MIOSHA says it brings Michigan in line with guidance from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The agency is pivoting to focus on health care settings where COVID-19 patients may be.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Gatherings and Face Mask epidemic order ran out Tuesday, allowing restaurants and other businesses to reopen to 100% capacity and scrapping mask mandates, even for people who have not yet been vaccinated.