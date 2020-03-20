Michigan’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases now 549

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan recorded an additional 225 confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 549.

The daily numbers, released Friday afternoon, showed that the highest numbers continue to be in southeast Michigan. Wayne County (including the city of Detroit), has counted 216 of the cases, Oakland County has 184 and Macomb County 86.

Five of the new cases were in Kent County, making the total number 12. Kent County health officials told News 8 Friday that they don’t have an adequate number of testing kits to get a clear scope of the spread in the area.

Smaller numbers were recorded in mid-Michigan and the Upper Peninsula still has no confirmed cases.

A total of three patients in the state have died, all in metro Detroit. Two had underlying health conditions and one was over the age of 80.

Across the state, 2,449 tests have been run: 1,557 at the state health department’s lab, 774 at hospitals and 148 at commercial labs.

>>Online: Case breakdown from state

Whitmer told a radio station Friday morning that a statewide shelter-in-place order, like the ones in effect in California and New York, was not imminent here. In the afternoon, she told MSNBC that she was making all her decisions carefully and with the latest input from public health officials.

Also Friday, she signed an executive order putting restrictions on nonessential medical and dental procedures effective 5 p.m. Saturday. Under the order, hospitals, free-standing surgical outpatient facilities and dental offices must postpone those nonessential procedures until the statewide state of emergency for coronavirus is lifted.

“My number one priority remains to flatten the curve and protect the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Our health care workers are on the front lines every day protecting Michiganders during these extraordinary and difficult times. By postponing all non-essential medical and dental procedures, we expect to reduce the strain on the health care system and protect people.”

It’s the latest in a series of wide-ranging social distancing initiatives Whitmer has mandated, including a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people and the closure of bars, restaurant dining rooms and gyms. Health officials say you shouldn’t shake hands or stand too close to others in public. The goal is to keep the number of severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

You should also follow common-sense health practices, primarily washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands. And, of course, you should stay home when you’re sick.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: