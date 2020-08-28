Michigan’s coronavirus cases top 100,000; 6 more deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have topped 100,000 after the state reported 741 more cases on Friday, the latest data shows.

According to data released Friday, the state recorded 6 more deaths linked to coronavirus for a total of 100,699. Officials say a total of 6,446 people have died in Michigan due to COVID-19.

In Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest, 2 more deaths were recorded for a total of 2,738. Wayne County confirmed 124 more cases for a total of 29,128 since the outbreak began in March.

In West Michigan, Kent County added 58 more cases, for a total of 7,615. Deaths stood at 159. No deaths in the region were reported Thursday.

The percentage of Thursday’s tests that were positive was 3.27%.

After the state posted the latest data on Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement:

“Since the first cases of COVID-19 were recorded in March, the vast majority of Michiganders have done their part to protect themselves and their loved ones. And because we took some of the most aggressive actions against this virus in the nation, Michigan is faring far better than other states in terms of new cases and deaths, and our economy is moving closer to where it was in March. The same cannot be said for other states that closed down late and reopened early – states like Florida and Texas. Michigan has shown the rest of the country what it means to take aggressive action against COVID-19, but our work is far from over. The COVID-19 pandemic is still a very real threat to our families, our brave frontline workers, and our economy.

“For nearly six months now, families across Michigan have been losing loved ones – parents, grandparents, siblings, children, and friends. Our frontline workers in hospitals, child care centers, grocery stores, and more have worked grueling hours and put their lives on the line to protect us. We owe it to all of them to continue working around the clock to protect one another. I will continue to do my part, follow the data, and work with medical experts to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19. But I can’t do it alone. All of must do our part.

“We still need the president, Mitch McConnell, and the U.S. Senate to put partisanship aside and pass a bipartisan recovery package that will help us save lives and get people back on their feet. Michigan families, frontline workers, and small business owners are counting on the federal government to do the right thing and work together on their behalf.

“This virus demands to be taken seriously. Youth will not protect you from this virus. This virus will not go away when we get tired of it. We must continue to fight back against COVID-19. That means wearing a mask, practicing safe physical distancing, and doing everything in your power to protect you and your loved ones. And as we approach the 2020-2021 flu season, make sure you get your flu vaccine. Stay smart, and stay safe. Michiganders are tough. We will get through this together.”

On Tuesday, Whitmer announced the launch of a media campaign with the the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to urge residents to get their flu shot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign is called Facing the Flu Together. It comes as health officials worry about a surge in the flu while battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Whitmer said she wants all Michiganders to get vaccinated to avoid what could be a crisis in our hospitals.

State officials say an estimated 3.2 million people in Michigan received a flu vaccine last year. The state is hoping to have a 33% increase in flu vaccination this season, which would result in 1 million more people getting the shot.

People can find a location to get a flu shot online.

Last Friday, the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld Whitmer’s extension of a state of emergency linked to the pandemic, ruling a state law gives her the power to do so and that the law itself is not unconstitutional. Republicans in the state Legislature, sued Whitmer after they refused to extend the emergency in April and she did it without them, promised they would appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court. The emergency declaration currently runs through Sept. 4 Whitmer may choose to extend it again.

Outbreak trends in Michigan are still much better than many other states are seeing. Statewide, hospitals remain well within capacity. Cases seem to have plateaued, state data shows, and the numbers of deaths each day remain low.

Still, some businesses remain closed as part of mitigation efforts — though Whitmer has indicated there may be changes. Meanwhile, the governor’s office announced last Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved her request to send an extra $300 weekly payment to about 910,000 Michigan residents getting unemployment benefits.