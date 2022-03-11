Michigan updates COVID-19 quarantine recommendations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s health department has updated guidance for how people should quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, shifting its emphasis to focus more on household contacts.

Director Elizabeth Hertel on Friday also rescinded an order requiring schools to report infections to the school community.

They still must report cases and outbreaks to county health departments, and the state continues to recommend that schools notify students and staff of potential exposures.

The guidance says household contacts don’t have to quarantine at home if for 10 days they monitor for symptoms, wear a mask around others and avoid activities putting vulnerable individuals at risk.