Michigan tops 20,000 COVID-19 deaths, braces for new wave

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has passed the grim milestone of 20,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, with a top state health official warning that people must continue taking precautions.

State health officials reported Friday that Michigan had totaled 20,011 confirmed deaths since recording its first one in March 2020.

Michigan Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel says the state has seen “real devastation” from COVID-19. Health officials are preparing for a possible new wave of infections caused by the highly transmissible delta variant that is sweeping the country.

On Friday, Michigan identified delta variant infections in more than 50 counties and the city of Detroit.