Michigan to resume J&J COVID-19 vaccinations

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is going to again start administrating the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The 11-day pause was lifted Friday by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after advisers decided its benefits outweigh the rare risk of blood clot.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is following the recommendation.

“We are glad to be able to begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in Michigan following the thorough review and recommendations of ACIP, CDC and FDA,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “This brief pause indicates there is a robust safety review process in place for these vaccines.”