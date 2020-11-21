Michigan surpasses 300,000 coronavirus cases since March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed another 7,528 cases of coronavirus and an additional 101 deaths linked to the virus.

Officials discovered 59 of the newly confirmed deaths during a regular review of death certificates, the state announced Saturday.

The state has confirmed 302,705 COVID-19 cases since it was first detected in the state in March, and 8,478 deaths have been linked to it.

As of Friday, 152,267 people are considered to be recovered from the virus, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

On Friday, labs in Michigan tested 88,526 samples for the virus — a new record for tests run in a single day — and 10,007 came back positive, a rate of 11.3%.

Kent County confirmed 604 additional cases and recorded seven more deaths, bringing its totals to 26,885 and 287, respectively.

Several other West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths:

Branch County: One more death for 24 total; 1,757 cases since the outbreak started eight months ago.

Calhoun County: One more death for 106 total cases; 4,717 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Three more deaths for 152 total; 7,052 total cases.

Muskegon County: Five more deaths for 145 total; 6,112 total cases.

Ottawa County: Three more deaths for 116 total; 11,217 total cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for 30 total; 2,207 total cases.

Wayne County, which has been hit hardest by the virus but which is no longer seeing the worst infection rates, confirmed 972 new cases, bringing its total to 52,799 since March. It added eight more death for a total of 2,982. Neighboring Oakland County has had 34,966 total cases (713 more thanthe previous day) and 1,254 deaths (seven more). Macomb County has had 30,308 cases (641 more) and 1,161 deaths (10 more).

Michigan is still in the midst of a coronavirus surge, with high rates of new cases per million people per day and positive tests each day. Hospitalizations keep rising; as of Thursday, Michigan had the fourth most hospitalized COVID-19 patients of any state, officials said. The number of deaths each day is also rising, though it is not nearly as bad as it was during the spring peak.

Aiming to bend the curve, public health officials this week put into effect new restrictions currently schedule to last three weeks. The new rules shut down restaurant dine-in service, closed bowling alleys and movie theaters and limited gatherings to two households.

Officials are also pleading with people not to hold Thanksgiving parties.

“I’m encouraging everyone to please do the right thing and avoid having Thanksgiving with anyone outside of your household,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive,said Thursday. “The smartest thing is not to gather.”

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you atMichigan.gov/coronavirustest.