Michigan surpasses 250,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Editor’s note: In a previous version of this story, we reported there were 7,702 new COVID-19 cases recorded Saturday. That number was incorrect. The correct number is 7,072 cases. We apologize for the error. Our story has been updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has surpassed 250,000 recorded cases of COVID-19 after reporting an additional 7,072 on Saturday, according to data released by the state.

An additional 65 deaths were also reported Saturday, 36 of which were discovered during a review of death certificates to find any that had not previously been reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That addition brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Michigan to 7,994.

In all, Michigan has now had 251,813 confirmed coronavirus cases since it was first detected in Michigan in March.

On Friday, labs in Michigan tested 71,170 samples for the virus and 9,900 came back positive, a rate of 13.91%.

Wayne County, which was the state’s initial hot spot for the virus but which is no longer seeing the worst rates of spread, confirmed 653 more cases for a total of 56,364 since the start of the outbreak. It added five more deaths for a total of 2,949.

Neighboring Oakland County has had 29,439 confirmed cases (727 more than the previous day) and 1,229 deaths (seven more). Macomb County has had 25,808 cases (874 more) and 1,113 deaths (nine more).

Kent County had 670 more confirmed cases, bringing its total since March to 22,344, and recorded four more related deaths for a total of 243.

In West Michigan, the following counties recorded additional deaths:

Berrien County: Two more deaths for 98 total; 4,035 total cases.

Branch County: One more death for 18 total; 1,350 total cases.

Calhoun County: Three more deaths for 95 total; 4,186 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Three more deaths for 138 total; 6,061 total cases.

Ottawa County: Three more deaths for 92 total; 9,079 total cases.

Cases continue to rise in West Michigan, which is seeing the highest rate of new cases per million people per day of any region in the state, and across the state. During a Thursday press conference in Lansing, Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said “Things are looking very grim with COVID-19 in our state right now.”

“This virus is out of control,” she continued. “There is wide community spread of COVID-19 across the state.”

The seven-day average of the statewide daily positive test percentage has surpassed 12%, four times higher than the 3% public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

As the case count climbs, so has the number of people hospitalized. As of Friday, 3,220 adult inpatients at Michigan hospitals were suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. The seven-day average of daily deaths is now 35, seven times higher than it was in June.