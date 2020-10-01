Michigan surpasses 125,000 coronavirus cases since March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed an additional 891 cases of coronavirus and recorded 19 more deaths, the latest state data shows.

The Thursday update brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 125,578 since the virus was first detected in the state in March and the number of deaths to 6,781.

Of the 19 deaths, 11 were discovered as public health officials checked death certificates to find any that had not previously been reported to the state. These checks have been happening routinely each week for months.

Labs in Michigan on Wednesday tested 35,886 samples for the virus and 1,203 came back positive, a rate of 3.35%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Ottawa County recorded 30 more cases for a total of 3,391 since the outbreak began. It also saw one more death for a total of 62. The county had been seeing a large spike in cases connected to Grand Valley State University students, but those numbers have declined significantly after health officials ordered Allendale Township students to stay in place for two weeks. That order expires Thursday and will be replaced with a “staying safe” order that will limit gatherings and mandate masks.

Seventy-eight more cases were confirmed in Kent County, which has now had 9,446 since the start of the outbreak. The number of deaths in the county was revised down by two, bringing it to 171. This has not been unusual as cases are double-checked and sometimes shifted between jurisdictions.

The following West Michigan counties also each saw one more death:

Berrien County: 74 total deaths, 1,726 total cases.

Branch County: Six total deaths, 577 total cases.

Calhoun County: 46 total deaths; 1,352 total cases.

Montcalm County: Seven total deaths; 320 total cases.

Muskegon County: 71 total deaths; 1,506 total cases.

Six of the newly recorded deaths were in Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus with 2,823 now dead. There were 109 more cases for a total of 33,059. Also in southeast Michigan, Oakland County has had 16,772 cases (55 more than the previous day) and 1,157 deaths (three more). Macomb County has had 14,331 cases (81 more) and 977 deaths (one more).

The rate of new cases in Michigan has remained mostly unchanged for some time — though the Upper Peninsula is seeing a large increase. The seven-day average of daily positive tests has been down lately, though it’s still higher than the 3% public health officials are looking for to show community spread is controlled.

Hospitalization numbers remain low statewide, as do the numbers of deaths each day.