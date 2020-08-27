Michigan Supreme Court delays virus-related case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has postponed arguments over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s use of emergency powers until Sept. 9.

The one-week delay is necessary because of an illness on Justice Richard Bernstein’s staff. He said an “indispensable” aide is struggling with COVID-19.

“Because of my blindness, I depend on him to help me review and internalize thousands of pages of material. … The work he does with me takes extensive time and effort and cannot be done without him,” Bernstein said.

A federal judge hearing a dispute over Whitmer’s coronavirus restrictions has asked the Supreme Court for an opinion on her power to renew certain orders related to COVID-19.

Separately, the Republican-controlled Legislature has challenged Whitmer with its own lawsuit. The governor so far has won at the Court of Claims and the Michigan Court of Appeals.