Whitmer to extend stay-at-home order today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a briefing on the state’s coronavirus response this afternoon, when she is expected to extend her stay-at-home order.

Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, which went into effect March 24, was originally scheduled to run out April 13, though there was always the chance it could be longer. Earlier this week, the state Legislature extended the state of emergency Whitmer declared, paving the way for her to extend the stay-at-home order.

The goal of the measure is to keep people from interacting and slow the spread of coronavirus, keeping the number of severe cases low enough that hospitals can keep up.

“I know it’s taken a toll and I know it’s hard, but we also know that we are still on the upward swing” of the coronavirus curve, Whitmer told News 8 Wednesday. “It’s really important that we continue to double down on mitigation and protecting folks by staying home.”

The latest data from the state shows Michigan has more than 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and that 959 patients have died. The outbreak is the worst in and around Detroit.

Michigan has the third-highest numbers of both cases and and deaths in the nation, behind New York and New Jersey.

COVID-19 generally presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

