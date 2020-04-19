Closings & Delays
Michigan State University, CMU freeze tuition for fall

by: The Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University said tuition rates will remain frozen in fall to ease pressure on families whose finances have been affected by the coronavirus.

“We are doing what we can to ensure students can stay in our Spartan family,” Samuel Stanley Jr. said Friday.

Trustees will vote on tuition at their next meeting. Tuition wasn’t raised last fall under a previous two-year budget plan.

Separately, Stanley is taking a 10% pay cut, and university executives will take cuts of 2% to 7%, at least through June but possibly longer.

Elsewhere, Central Michigan University said it will keep the same undergraduate tuition rates. The University of Michigan hasn’t disclosed its plan.

