Michigan State Firemen’s Association warns of COVID-19 scam

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Firemen’s Association is telling people to beware of a COVID-19 email scam.

On Sunday, an email that appeared to be sent from MSFA President Michael McLeieer asked recipients to buy gift cards for preventative items for those affected by coronavirus.

The organization said it’s not asking for any money for COVID-19 or any other program. Recipients shouldn’t respond to the email and shouldn’t buy any gift cards.

The MSFA said other organization across the country have also been the victim of the email scam, which appears to have originated from Denmark.

Anyone who received the email or has questions can contact MSFA President Michael McLeieer by calling 269.492.3340 or michael.mcleieer@escapeinc.org.

