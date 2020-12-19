Michigan Senate passes COVID-19 relief bill

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is one step closer to seeing more coronavirus-related relief after the state Senate passed a $465 million spending bill late Friday night.

The bill includes $63.5 million in grants to small businesses and $45 million in grants for workers. It also provides funding for a 26-week unemployment extension and close to $200 million specifically for vaccine distribution and expanded testing.

It still needs to get voted on the House before going to the governor’s desk for her signature.

