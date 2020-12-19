Michigan Senate passes COVID-19 relief bill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is one step closer to seeing more coronavirus-related relief after the state Senate passed a $465 million spending bill late Friday night.

The bill includes $63.5 million in grants to small businesses and $45 million in grants for workers. It also provides funding for a 26-week unemployment extension and close to $200 million specifically for vaccine distribution and expanded testing.

Recently, our governor said the state was “too strapped” to help the thousands of Michiganders harmed by her shutdowns. We disagreed.



Tonight we passed assistance for those out of work through no fault of their own and for the hospitals and nursing homes on the front lines. https://t.co/cya3CaGuKW — Sen. Mike Shirkey (@SenMikeShirkey) December 19, 2020

It still needs to get voted on the House before going to the governor’s desk for her signature.