Michigan reports 2,015 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day count

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan reported 2,015 new coronavirus cases on Friday — the largest number of positive cases recorded in a single day — since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state also reported 14 additional deaths, bringing the total to 6,987.

The latest data brings the total number of positive cases to 143,106 and 6,987 deaths since the virus was first detected in Michigan in mid-March.

On Thursday, labs in Michigan tested 50,083 samples — the largest number of samples reported in a single day in the state on record. Of those samples, 2,077 came back positive for a rate of 4.15%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once.

The seven-day average of daily positive tests remains above the 3% public health officials are looking for to show community spread is controlled.

Of the 14 deaths reported Friday, seven were in West Michigan. Kent County, the hardest-hit county on the west side of the state, recorded four deaths (for a total of 174), Calhoun County recorded two (for a total of 51) and Montcalm County recorded one (for a total of eight).

In Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest in the state, there were 231 more cases for a total of 34,963 since the start of the outbreak. Oakland County has had 18,306 cases (186 more than the previous day). Macomb County has had 15,819 cases (211 more) and recorded four more deaths for a total of 1,010.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.