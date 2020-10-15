Michigan reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan reported 2,030 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, as well as 32 additional deaths — 21 of which were identified during a records review.

The state noted there was a slowdown in the processing of lab results beginning Tuesday, in some cases delaying results up to 15 hours. As a result of that delay, some cases reported Thursday would have normally been reported with Wednesday’s numbers. That specific number was not provided.

The latest data brings the total number of positive cases to 141,091 and 6,973 deaths since the virus was first detected in Michigan in mid-March.

On Wednesday, labs in Michigan tested 42,107 samples with 2,003 coming back positive at a rate of 4.76%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once.

The seven-day average of daily positive tests is still higher than the 3% public health officials are looking for to show community spread is controlled.

Of the 32 deaths reported Thursday, four were in the West Michigan area, with one each in the following counties: Barry (for a total of 5), Cass (for a total of 23), Mecosta (for a total of 4) and Muskegon (for a total of 74).

In Kent County, the county where the virus has hit hardest on the west side of the state, the total number of positive cases grew by 200 for a total of 11,137.

In Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest in the state, there were 191 more cases for a total of 34,733 since the start of the outbreak. There, six more deaths were confirmed for a total of 2,850. Oakland County has had 18,120 cases (186 more than the previous day) and 1,173 deaths. Macomb County has had 15,608 cases (166 more) and 1,006 deaths (eight more).

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.