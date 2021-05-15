Michigan reports about 1,300 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Saturday announced 1,289 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 107 additional related deaths. In all, Michigan has now had 874,624 total cases since the virus was first detected the state in March 2020 and 18,607 related deaths.

Of the deaths announced Saturday, 91 were found during a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. Such checks happen three times per week.

The state estimates 755,119 patients have recovered. That figure includes everyone still alive 30 days after developing symptoms but does not account for the “long-haulers” who suffer symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, trouble breathing and brain fog, for months after contracting the virus.

On Friday, labs tested 32,221 samples for the virus and 1,935 were positive, which works out to 6.01%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported 123 more cases for a total of 66,742 and six more deaths for a total of 750.

Other West Michigan counties also reported additional deaths:

Berrien County: One more death for 259 total; 13,634 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Calhoun County: Two more deaths for 268 total; 12,025 total cases.

Cass County: One more death for 71 total; 4,704 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Four more deaths for 345 total; 19,762 total cases.

Montcalm County: One more death for 105 total; 5,244 total cases.

Muskegon County: Two more deaths for 337 total; 15,039 total cases.

Newaygo County: One more death for 60 total; 4,402 total cases.

St. Joseph County: One more death for 90 total; 5,349 total cases.

Wayne County, the state’s most populous county and also hit hardest by the virus, reported 24 additional deaths for a total of 4,589 and confirmed 182 more cases for a total of 149,438. Neighboring Oakland County has had 100,132 cases (150 more than the previous day) and 2,174 deaths (10 more). Macomb County has had 90,278 cases (102 more) and 2,243 deaths (19 more).

About 7.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan and the percentage of residents 16 and up with at least one dose is about 56%.

Effective Saturday, people who are fully vaccinated — that is, who are two weeks out from their final dose — no longer have to wear a mask in Michigan. The announcement of the move came from the state Friday, the day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance. All Michigan residents, vaccinated and unvaccinated, do not have to wear a mask outside.

Michigan is seeing sustained and steady improvements in the key metrics that demonstrate the state of the outbreak. The seven-day average of the test positivity rate is close to 9%. The average case rate has been cut in half since the peak of the most recent surge. The hospital inpatient census has dropped every day for nearly four weeks. The rate of daily deaths is beginning to look a little better.

However, Michigan still has the highest case rate and hospital bed utilization of any state.