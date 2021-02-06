Michigan reports about 1,000 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 1,018 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 97 more deaths related to the virus.

The state says 82 of the newly confirmed deaths were discovered while reviewing vital records.

The Saturday update from the state brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 567,648 since the virus was first detected here about 11 months ago and the number of related deaths to 14,894.

On Friday, labs in Michigan tested 36,134 samples for the virus and 1,469 were positive. That works out to a 4.07% positivity rate.

State officials say 498,495 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County confirmed 92 more cases for a total of 47,152 since the start of the pandemic and four more deaths for a total of 618.

Other West Michigan counties also reported new deaths:

Allegan County: One more death for 87 total; 6,340 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Berrien County: One more death for 208 total; 10,263 total cases.

Branch County: Two more deaths for 79 total; 3,363 total cases.

Calhoun County: Three more deaths for 210 total; 7,965 total cases.

Cass County: One more death for 54 total; 3,455 total cases.

Ionia County: Two more deaths for 63 total; 3,947 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths for 278 total; 12,742 total cases.

Muskegon County: Two more deaths 296 total; 10,172 total cases.

Ottawa County: One more death for 304 total; 20,370 total cases.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, recorded 21 more deaths, bringing its total to 3,827, and 187 more cases for a total of 91,478. Neighboring Oakland County has had 62,442 confirmed cases (87 more than the previous day) and 1,816 deaths (seven more). Macomb County has had 53,506 cases (71 more) and 1,802 deaths (11 more).

Michigan’s positivity, case, hospitalization and death rates are all coming down, showing the spread of the virus is slowing. The seven-day average of the daily positive test rate has dropped below 5% for the first time since mid-October, the case rate is better than it has been since early October, the hospitalization rate is better than it has been since late October and the death rate (a lagging metric) is better than it has been since early November.