Michigan reduces COVID-19 death total after data errors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan officials has decreased the number of recorded deaths linked to COVID-19 due to data entry errors.

On Friday, the state said the total number of deaths linked to coronavirus was 6,151. On Saturday, the modified total of COVID-19 deaths was listed at 6,149.

The state says the errors were discovered while reviewing the data, which resulted in 16 being subtracted from the cumulative death total.

Officials say the errors occurred during a local case investigation, which involved mistakenly indicating people were dead when they were not.

On Saturday, the state says it confirmed 14 more deaths linked to the virus on Friday. Eight of those deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates. Also Saturday, the state reported 437 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 76,978.

The state says 57,502 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, there were 62 more cases for a total of 24,433 since the outbreak began. The number of deaths decreased by nine for a total of 2,657. In neighboring Oakland County, there were two more deaths from the previous day for a total of 1,085 and 35 more cases for a total of 10,577. Macomb County has had 8,450 cases, 25 more than the previous day, and the number of deaths remained the same at 899.

Two deaths linked to the virus were recorded in Kalamazoo County for a total of 75. It has had 1,300 COVID-19 cases.

One additional death was linked to Kent County for a total of 149. It has had 6,050 cases of the virus.

Muskegon County also recorded an additional death for a total of 56. It has had 1,027 cases of COVID-19.

As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating fewer than 500 inpatients with COVID-19. They have plenty of intensive care beds and ventilators available.

The state has been seeing a slight uptick in cases in the last few weeks, with the percentage of daily positive tests now regularly above 3%. Aiming to bring that rate below 3%, where it was for much of June, officials are calling on everyone to wear a mask in public.

“There is something that we can do and that we know works, and that is everyone wearing a mask. Wearing masks is the simplest way to spread the slow of COVID-19. And if everybody masks up, there are a lot more activities that can be available to us in the safest way possible,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist told News 8 Tuesday.

Just about anyone who wants a coronavirus test can now get one. You can go to the state’s website to find a site near you, including options to find only free sites or those that don’t require a doctor’s order.