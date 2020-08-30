Michigan records another 539 coronavirus cases; 6 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials recorded another 539 positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 102,017 confirmed cases, data from the state shows.

The figures released Saturday afternoon include six more coronavirus-related deaths. Michigan’s death count now stands at 6,473.

Saturday’s positive testing rate was at 2.54%, below the 3% mark that health officials would like to stay at or below.

In Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest, a total of 2,734 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak began in March, as well as 29,322 cases.

In West Michigan, Kent County has a total of 163 deaths and 7,615 cases now recorded.

Outbreak trends in Michigan are still much better than many other states are seeing. Statewide, hospitals remain well within capacity. Cases seem to have plateaued, state data shows, and the numbers of deaths each day remain low.