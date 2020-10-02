Michigan records 780 more COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD/WJMN) — Michigan has confirmed an additional 780 cases of coronavirus and recorded seven more deaths, according to data from the state.

The Thursday update brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 126,358 since the virus was first detected in the state in March and the number of deaths to 6,788.

Labs in Michigan on Thursday tested 39,757 samples for the virus and 1,217 came back positive, a rate of 3.06%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these time frames do not match up precisely.

Of the seven deaths recorded Thursday, one was in West Michigan’s Van Buren County, which now has a total of 16 COVID-19-related deaths.

Kent County, which has the highest concentration of cases in West Michigan, recorded another 88 cases for a total of 9,534.

One of the newly recorded deaths was in Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus with 2,824 now dead. There were 66 more cases for a total of 33,125. Also in southeast Michigan, Oakland County has had 16,826 cases and 1,157 deaths while Macomb County has had 14,394 cases and 978 deaths to date.

The rate of new cases in Michigan has remained mostly unchanged for some time — though the Upper Peninsula is seeing a large increase. The seven-day average of daily positive tests has been down lately, though it’s still higher than the 3% public health officials are looking for to show community spread is controlled.

Hospitalization numbers remain low statewide, as do the numbers of deaths each day.