Michigan records 761 more virus cases, 7 more deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded seven more deaths linked to coronavirus and confirmed 761 more cases, according to data released by the state.

The new data brings the total number of deaths to 6,424 and the total number of cases to 99,200 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

The percentage of tests that were positive was 2.41%.

In Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest, one more death was recorded for a total of 2,728. Wayne County confirmed 170 more cases for a total of 28,815 since the outbreak’s beginning. Oakland County confirmed one more death for a total of 1,113. It has had 14,030 cases (134 more than the previous day). Macomb County confirmed one more death for a total of 924. It has had 11,921 cases (98 more).

Kent County confirmed 55 new cases Tuesday for a total of 7,503. The number of deaths stood at 159.

Kalamazoo County confirmed one additional death for a total of 85. It has had 1,721 cases.

On Friday, the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld Whitmer’s extension of a state of emergency linked to the pandemic, ruling a state law gives her the power to do so and that the law itself is not unconstitutional. Republicans in the state Legislature, sued Whitmer after they refused to extend the emergency in April and she did it without them, promised they would appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court. The emergency declaration currently runs through Sept. 4 Whitmer may choose to extend it again.

Outbreak trends in Michigan are still much better than many other states are seeing. Statewide, hospitals remain well within capacity. Cases seem to have plateaued, state data shows, and the numbers of deaths each day remain low.

Still, some businesses remain closed as part of mitigation efforts — though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has indicated there may be changes on that front next week. Meanwhile, the governor’s office announced Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved her request to send an extra $300 weekly payment to about 910,000 Michigan residents getting unemployment benefits.