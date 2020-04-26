Michigan records 575 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded an additional 575 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total statewide to 37,778.

Data released Sunday afternoon also shows another 41 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 3,315.

The state says 8,342 people have recovered, meaning they are still alive a month after starting to have symptoms.

The outbreak is the worst in and around metro Detroit. Wayne County, including the city, has recorded 15,548 confirmed cases (200 more than the day previous) and 1,580 people have died (20 more than the day previous). Oakland County has 6,928 cases and 620 deaths. Macomb County has 5,203 cases and 520 deaths.

Kent County saw no new deaths, keeping the total at 32. It has reported 102 more cases than the day previously with a total of 1,031 cases.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there are 1,467 cases and 161 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 1,031 people have contracted the virus (an increase of five over the day previous) and 32 inmates have died (one more than the previous day).

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended her stay-at-home order through May 15, though she immediately loosened some restrictions. Landscapers were allowed back to work and plant nurseries may reopen, while stores are permitted to resume selling things like paint and flooring. Places like gyms and movie theaters must stay closed and restaurants are still only allowed to have drive-thru, carryout or delivery. Notably, the revised order requires people to use masks while in places like grocery stores and employers must give their employees masks.

Whitmer says the extension of the order is meant to keep the number of coronavirus cases manageable and prevent what she says would be a “devastating” second wave of infections.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

