Michigan records 547 COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed an additional 547 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,754. An additional 29 deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded for a total of 4,049.

The state says 15,659 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning people who are still alive a month after the onset of the illness.

The outbreak has been concentrated in and around Detroit. Wayne County has recorded 17,298 cases (192 more cases than the day prior) and 1,893 deaths (9 more). Oakland County has had 7,518 confirmed cases and 757 deaths. Macomb County has had 5,756 cases and 628 deaths.

Genesee County has 1,634 cases. No new deaths were recorded, keeping the total at 196.

Kent County has a total of 1,786 cases and 39 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 1844 inmates have the virus and 42 have died after contracting it.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday moved without lawmakers to extend Michigan’s state of emergency due to coronavirus through May 28, setting up a likely legal challenge from the Republican-led Legislature.

The state of emergency is separate from the stay-at-home order telling people to avoid going out, which is in effect through May 15, and a separate executive order that closed theaters, entertainment venues, gyms, bars and restaurant dining rooms now in effect through May 28.

Whitmer is, however, starting to ease restrictions on businesses, which she said will happen in waves. Landscapers and plant nurseries have reopened, and construction and real estate companies may go back to work May 7 with safety measures in place.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.