Michigan records 543 more COVID-19 cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 15 more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Wednesday confirmed 543 more cases, the latest state figures show.

Thirteen of the newly recorded deaths were discovered during its regular review of death certificates.

The figures released Thursday brings the total number of deaths to 5,966 and the total number of cases to 64,675 in the nearly four months since the outbreak began.

There were 107 additional cases confirmed in Kent County, bringing the total to 4,640. The county also recorded an additional death for a total of 132.

Muskegon County also recorded an additional death linked to the virus for a total of 52. It has had 813 cases.

In addition, Calhoun County confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 35. It has had 489 cases.

Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, also recorded six more deaths for a total of 2,608 and 116 more cases over the previous day for a total of 22,047. Oakland County has had 8,980 cases and 1,049 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,228 cases and 880 deaths.

Ingham County now has 1,009 confirmed cases and 29 people have died there.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 4,109 cases. The number of deaths among inmates has stood at 68 for weeks.

Officials say Michigan is seeing a slight uptick in cases and a reversal in the demographics of patients, with more of them now younger than the age of 50. As a result, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday closed indoor seating in bars in the lower part of the state. Bars may still have outdoor seating, and bars in the Upper Peninsula and much of northern Michigan don’t have to make any changes.