Michigan records 514 more COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 514 more cases of coronavirus and recorded two deaths, according to data released Sunday.

The total number of cumulative deaths was reduced by one on Sunday, bringing the updated total to 6,249, the state reports. Officials note three cases that were previously marked as deceased were corrected by local health jurisdictions. They say there may have been an error when recording deaths or jurisdictions may have gotten additional information to confirm the deaths were not related to COVID-19.

“MDHHS and the local health jurisdictions continue to review cases as part of ongoing efforts to ensure data quality and accurate case and death reporting in Michigan,” the state says.

Data released Sunday afternoon brings the total number of cases to 87,403 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

As of Friday, 63,636 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Wayne County, which has been hit hardest by the virus, confirmed 65 more cases for a total of 26,518 since the outbreak began. Two death were reduced from the county, bringing its updated total to 2,690. Also in southeast Michigan, Oakland County has had 12,236 cases (76 more than the day previous) and 1,086 deaths. Macomb County has had 10,069 cases (93 more) and 908 deaths.

In West Michigan, Ionia County added one of the two deaths recorded Sunday, bringing its total to seven. Its cases remain at 239.

Michigan is seeing several encouraging statistics showing the spread of the virus is declining, including lower percentages of positive tests each day and fewer cases per million people per day, a key metric the state has watched. The number of new cases each day has plateaued and hospitalizations and daily deaths remain low.

Still, public health officials say letting down our guard could cause another uptick. People are advised to wash their hands frequently, practice 6-foot social distancing and wear a mask in public. If you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with the virus, you should get tested.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has expanded her requirements for masks to include child care centers and camps, and on Friday extended the emergency declaration for the state through Sept. 4.