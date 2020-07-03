Michigan records 460 more COVID-19 cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded three more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Thursday confirmed 460 more cases, the latest state figures show.

The figures released Friday brings the total number of deaths to 5,969 and the total number of cases to 65,135 in the nearly four months since the outbreak began.

There were 90 additional cases confirmed in Kent County, bringing the total to 4,730. The county also recorded an additional death for a total of 133.

Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, recorded 64 more cases over the previous day for a total of 22,111 and deaths stayed at 2,608. Oakland County has had 9,033 cases and 1,049 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,262 cases and 882 deaths.

Ingham County now has 1,024 confirmed cases and 29 people have died there.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 4,109 cases. The number of deaths among inmates has stood at 68 for weeks.

Officials say Michigan is seeing a slight uptick in cases and a reversal in the demographics of patients, with more of them now younger than the age of 50. As a result, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday closed indoor seating in bars in the lower part of the state. Bars may still have outdoor seating, and bars in the Upper Peninsula and much of northern Michigan don’t have to make any changes.