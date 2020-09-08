Michigan records 441 more coronavirus cases, 1 death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan reported 441 new confirmed COVID-19 cases it its Tuesday release of data, bringing the statewide total to 107,821.

State officials also reported one additional death, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 6,539 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

On Monday, labs in Michigan ran 16,882 tests and 560 came back positive for a positive rate of 3.21%. The number of positive tests does not equal the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once.

In Wayne County, where Michigan’s outbreak has been the worst, there were 84 more cases confirmed for a total of 30,414 since March. The number of deaths increased by one for a total of 2,758.

Kent County, the hardest-hit county on the west side of the state, reported an additional 39 cases for a total of 8,024. There were no additional deaths reported Tuesday.

Many metrics that show the state of the outbreak in Michigan are showing positive trends, including a low percentage of positive tests each day and low hospitalization figures.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus, you should get tested. The Michigan National Guard is helping with a testing event in Plainwell on Thursday. It will be held from 9 a.m.. to noon at Kenyon Park on Lincoln Parkway.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed a bill that will provide an extra $300 weekly to people getting unemployment benefits. That was made possible with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It’s unclear how long federal funds for the extra cash will last.

Last week, Whitmer announced that gyms could reopen starting Wednesday. The high school football season also resumed with practice starting Tuesday and games next week.