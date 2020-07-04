Michigan records 398 more COVID-19 cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded three more deaths linked to coronavirus and confirmed 398 more cases, the latest state figures show.

The figures released Saturday brings the total number of deaths to 5,972 and the total number of cases to 65,533 in the nearly four months since the outbreak began.

As of Friday, the state says 52,841 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after the onset of symptoms.

The three additional deaths statewide came out of Cass, St. Joseph and Oceana counties. Cass County has a total of six deaths and 145 cases since the outbreak began in March. St. Joseph County has a total of five deaths and 305 cases. Oceana County has a total of four deaths and 331 cases.

There were four additional cases confirmed in Kent County, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,793. No new deaths were recorded in the county, leaving the death total at 133.

Officials say Michigan is seeing a slight uptick in cases and a reversal in the demographics of patients, with more of them now younger than the age of 50. As a result, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday closed indoor seating in bars in the lower part of the state. Bars may still have outdoor seating, and bars in the Upper Peninsula and much of northern Michigan don’t have to make any changes.