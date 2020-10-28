Michigan records 3,271 more COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State health officials have confirmed 3,271 more confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan and an additional 18 associated deaths.

Since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March, it has infected 167,545 people. In all, the virus has now been linked to 7,257 deaths in the state.

Testing numbers from Monday weren’t immediately available.

Kent County alone added 361 cases in the last day, bringing its total to 13,848 since March. The number of deaths increased by one for a total of 182.

Two other West Michigan counties recorded additional deaths: the count in Berrien County increased by one for a total of 81 and in Ottawa County, the count grew by three for a total of 71.

At the start of the outbreak in March, Wayne County was seeing the worst numbers, but things have improved there. It added 399 cases in the most recent update for a total of 37,419 and the number of deaths grew to 2,882 (two more). In Oakland County, there have been 20,743 confirmed cases (417 more than the previous day) and 1,186 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 17,545 cases (272) and 1,039 deaths (one more).

The seven-day average of positive test rates has been climbing and was 5.6% as of Friday. For the bulk of August and September, the rate was closer to 3%, the threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.