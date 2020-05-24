Michigan records 314 more cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 314 more cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths linked to the virus, the state said.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the state updated the number of new cases and deaths, but the total numbers had not been updated. Cases and deaths by county were updated Sunday.

As of Saturday, the state says 33,168 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after the onset of symptoms.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, there have been 19,771 cases and 2,359 deaths. Oakland County has had 8,215 cases and 955 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,499 cases and 778 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 1,948 cases and 240 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 3,303 cases and 64 deaths.

Kent County has had 3,359 cases and 67 deaths. Allegan County has had seven deaths and 210 total cases.

In Calhoun County, there have been 21 deaths and 341 cases. Muskegon County has had 30 deaths 590 cases.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order through June 12. She had indicated earlier in the week an extension was imminent but hadn’t said for how long.

At the same time, she is slowly easing restrictions on businesses and movement. On Thursday, she said small social gatherings of 10 people or less were OK. On Friday, bars, restaurants and shops in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula were allowed to reopen with social distancing measures and other precautions in place. Next week, all retail shops and auto showrooms in the state may reopen by appointment only and all medical, dental and veterinary procedures may resume.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.