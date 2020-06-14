Michigan records 3 more COVID-19-related deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 3 more deaths linked to coronavirus and confirmed 189 more cases of the virus, state data shows.

The figures released Sunday afternoon bring the total number of deaths to 5,770 and the total number of cases to 59,990 since the outbreak began in March.

The state says 44,964 people have recovered from the virus as of Friday, meaning they are still alive a month after the onset of symptoms.

The state has not yet updated case and death numbers by county. News 8 will provide county numbers as soon as they become available.

As the outbreak continues to trend down, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has eased many restrictions. People in northern Michigan can now visit barber shops and hair salons and venues with capacity limits. On Monday, barber shops and salons reopen in the rest of the state and overnight summer camps and school-related sports can resume.

People are still reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

The state is looking to test more people for COVID-19 to find outbreaks and isolate them quickly. Most people can now get a test and you can find a testing site near you on the state’s website.