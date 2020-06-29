Michigan records 236 more COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded four more deaths linked to the coronavirus and on Sunday confirmed 236 additional cases, new state data shows.

The information released Monday afternoon brings the total number of deaths to 5,915 and the total number of cases to 63,497 since the outbreak began in March.

Of the four additional deaths, two were in southwest Michigan; one in Calhoun County and one in St. Joseph County.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, there was 1 additional death over the previous day for a total of 2,592. Forty more cases were confirmed for a total of 21,807 since March. Oakland County has had 8,848 cases and 1,043 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,136 cases and 870 deaths.

Kent County confirmed 12 more cases for a total of 4,462 since the outbreak began. The number of deaths stands at 129.

Labs in Michigan tested 12,418 samples for the virus Sunday and 306 came back positive. The number of positive tests may be different than the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once for confirmation purposes. The rate of positive results Sunday was 2.4%.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to get tested. Information on finding a testing site can be found on the state’s website.

The Kent County Health Department, in partnership with LINC UP and the Black Impact Collaborative, is offering coronavirus testing from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Gallery at LINC UP on Madison Avenue SE at Hall Street in Grand Rapids. Anyone older than 6 months can get tested for free. Health officials are looking to test more people within the Black and Latino communities, which have seen disproportionately high infection rates.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been looking at further easing restrictions across the state, like allowing the Detroit casinos and more venues to reopen with capacity limits, before the Fourth of July. But she said some increases in cases in various parts of the state — notably an outbreak at an East Lansing bar — gave her pause. She said testing and contact tracing will provide the data she needs to decide what to do next.

Whitmer is planning to hold another press conference with COVID-19 updates on Tuesday at 3 p.m. You can watch it live on WOOD TV8 or woodtv.com.