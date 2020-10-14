Michigan records 1,359 more COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan recorded 1,359 more coronavirus cases and 13 deaths related to the virus, the state reported Wednesday.

The latest data brings the total number of cases to 139,061 and there have been 6,941 deaths since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

On Tuesday, labs in Michigan tested 29,541 samples and 1,324 came back positive, a rate of 4.48%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once.

The seven-day average of daily positive tests is still higher than the 3% public health officials are looking for to show community spread is controlled.

One of the 13 deaths reported Wednesday was in Kent County, West Michigan’s hardest-hit county. There, the number of deaths rose to 170, while 185 new cases increased the total to 10,934.

In Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest, there were 142 more cases for a total of 34,542 since the start of the outbreak. One more death was confirmed for a total of 2,844. Oakland County has had 17,934 cases (109 more than the previous day) and 1,171 deaths. Macomb County has had 15,442 cases (107 more) and 998 deaths (four more).

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.