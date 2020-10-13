Michigan records 1,237 COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 1,237 more coronavirus cases and 30 deaths related to the virus, the state said.

The state noted on Tuesday that 10 of the newly confirmed deaths were discovered during a review of vital records.

The latest data brings the total number of cases to 137,702 and there have been 6,928 deaths since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

On Monday, labs in Michigan tested 38,559 samples and 1,814 came back positive, a rate of 4.7%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once.

The seven-day average of daily positive tests is still higher than the 3% public health officials are looking for to show community spread is controlled.

Six of the deaths reported Tuesday were in West Michigan.

Barry County recorded one death for a total of five. It has had 413 cases. Berrien County had one more death for a total of 76. It has had 1,944 cases.

Both Branch and Cass counties also recorded one additional death for totals of nine and 22, respectively. Branch County has had 637 cases. Cass County has had 653 cases.

Kent County recorded 116 more cases, bringing its total to 10,752.

In Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest, there were 309 more cases for a total of 34,400 since the start of the outbreak. Four more deaths were confirmed for a total of 2,843. Oakland County has had 17,825 cases (274 more than the previous day) and 1,171 deaths (three more). Macomb County has had 15,335 cases (240 more) and 994 deaths (two more).

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.