Michigan records 111 COVID-19 deaths, 4,650 cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan saw a single-day jump of 993 new COVID-19 cases reported and 19 new deaths.

The tests run Friday, the results of which were released Saturday, brought the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 4,650 with 111 deaths.

The largest concentration of cases is still in southeast Michigan. Wayne County (including Detroit), has 2,316 confirmed cases and 46 deaths; Oakland County has 1,018 cases and 31 deaths; and Macomb County 534 cases and 17 deaths.

The dead range in age from 36 to 97, but the average age is 68. Sixty-eight percent of those killed were men and 31% women. In 1% of those deadly cases, the sex was not reported to the state.

The Allegan County Health Department confirmed its second positive confirmed case in Allegan County. Oceana County has also confirmed its second positive case.

Kent County has confirmed 53 cases, eight more than the day prior. Ottawa County has 23 confirmed cases, two more than the day before.

On Saturday, Spectrum Health decided to not staff its screening tents until Monday due to the weather. The National Weather Service was forecasting wind gusts of 40-50 mph throughout Sunday.

These tents only do screenings, and staff does not do testing there. People with serious symptoms should go to the emergency department or call Spectrum’s hotline at 616.391.2380.

The White House announced Saturday that President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Michigan, which provides more money for the COVID-19 response.

On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the MDHHS launched a new volunteer website where trained medical professionals can register to help at hospital in fighting the virus. Residents can also find out how they can help in their community.

Health officials have noted that the number of test kits available is limited. Not everyone displaying symptoms is going to get tested. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said as recently as Monday that not enough testing has been done to get a clear scope of the spread of the illness.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must leave to go grocery shopping or unless they are an essential service worker. If you’re sick, you shouldn’t leave the house at all. Restaurants are allow only to offer drive-thru, carry-out or delivery. The goal is to keep the number of severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

Other than following social distancing guidelines, you should keep following common-sense health practices, like washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.

