COVID-19 cases in Michigan reach 51,142

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has linked 11 additional deaths to COVID-19, bringing the number of dead statewide to 4,891.

State officials confirmed 638 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 51,142.

The state says 28,234 people have recovered from the virus, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

The outbreak remains the worst in and around Detroit. Wayne County has had 19,065 confirmed cases and 2,213 deaths. Oakland County has had 8,043 cases and 912 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,345 cases and 740 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 1,866 cases and 230 deaths.

Kent County had one more death over the day prior, bringing the total to 55. It added 59 cases for a total of 2,825.

Deaths in Kalamazoo County stood at 42. It has 707 cases.

There was also one more death in Muskegon, bringing the total to 24. It has 486 cases.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

The state is ramping up its testing for the virus considerably, which officials say will be key in allowing the economy to reopen more fully. They hope to test 450,000 people this month and soon increase daily testing to 30,000.

Some businesses that want to reopen more quickly than Whitmer’s measured approach allows have started shirking her executive orders. A salon in Holland opened its doors Friday, as did a drive-in theater near Coldwater.

Also Friday, the Michigan Court of Claims heard arguments in the Legislature’s lawsuit against Whitmer. The Republicans who control both chambers of the state’s legislative body argue the governor has overstepped her authority by repeatedly extending emergency response to the virus without their input. The governor says Michigan law supports her moves in the midst of an ongoing crisis.