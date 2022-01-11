Michigan officials to provide COVID-19 update as state faces record numbers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Michigan faces a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, state public health leaders will be holding a virtual press conference Tuesday morning.
The director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and other state health officials will address the current state of COVID-19 in Michigan during the press conference.
Many Michigan hospitals are at or beyond capacity, officials say. Health officials are urging people to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.
The press conference will take place at 10:45 a.m. and will be live streamed on WOODTV.com.