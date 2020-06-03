MI loosens restrictions on health care, patient visitors and FOIA

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a May 28, 2020, briefing on coronavirus in Michigan and how the economic hit has affected the state budget. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will be rolling back on executive orders on hospital capacity, emergency medial services and FOIA.

In addition, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has loosened restrictions on patient visitors in certain health care settings.

“As we slowly and safely reopen our economy, it’s important to roll back emergency orders designed to deal with the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said. “By rolling back executive orders, and allowing more people to visit their loved ones in hospitals, it sends a clear signal we are making progress in the fight against COVID-19 and continue to move in a positive direction.”

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon issued an order that allows more visitors at hospitals, outpatient clinics and doctor’s offices.

“Sometimes a visitor can be just the medicine a hospitalized patient needs to help them through their recovery,” Gordon said in a statement. “As long as strong precautions are taken to help ensure the health and safety of visitors, patients and staff, this order allows for exceptions to those restrictions.”

Facilities will be required to:

Limit visitor entrances, visiting hours and the number of visitors per patient

Perform a health evaluations on each visitors and post signs informing of the assessments. Those who don’t meet criteria won’t be able to enter the building

Recommend people at higher risk of contracting the virus not to enter

Allow visitors only in patient rooms and designated areas

Require visitors to wear face masks if able and remove those who don’t abide by the rule

Offer alternatives to in-person visits

Not allow visitors in during aerosol-generating procedures and collection of respiratory specimens if it isn’t necessary

Certain restrictions and requirements for emergency medical services and the increased operational capacity at hospitals will be lifted immediately.

The governor’s order extending certain FOIA deadlines will be lifted at 12 a.m. on June 11.

The latest information on the coronavirus can be found on the state’s website and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.