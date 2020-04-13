Michigan launches mental health warmline amid COVID-19 crisis

If you have a mental health emergency, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 888.273.8255 or the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800.985.5990.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services has launched a warmline to help Michiganders with persistent mental health issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The peer-operated warmline, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., is intended to act as resource for people experiencing depression, anxiety, or other mental illnesses — including those who may not have access to traditional counseling services or emotional support.

Michigan mental health warmline: 888.733.7753

Warmlines take some pressure off crisis hotlines and crisis responders by working to prevent certain outcomes, like hospitalization, that could be avoided through early intervention and support, the MDHHS says. Callers will be able to speak with certified, peer-support specialists who have experience with mental and behavioral health, trauma and other issues.

MDHHS director Robert Gordon says the toll-free line can help Michiganders address their emotional health needs, which can be affected by isolation and social distancing under Michigan’s COVID-19 orders.

“The warmline will help individuals with long-term mental health challenges find someone to talk to – someone who has lived these challenges themselves – and do it while staying safe and staying home,” Gordon said in a release.

While the warmline is open to everyone in the state regardless of insurance status, it is particularly designed for Medicaid recipients who may experience severe isolation and anxiety during the pandemic.

The warmline is managed by the Justice In Mental Health Organization and other peer-support organizations. More resources can be found on michigan.gov/coronavirus.

