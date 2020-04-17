Michigan launches free mental health resources website

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan on April 6, 2020.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan has launched a website that provides mental health resources for free during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced.

The Stay Home, Stay Mindful website was launched through a partnership with Headspace, an organization that specializes in mindfulness and meditation, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The website offers science-based material to help with stress and anxiety, such as guided meditations, home workouts, sleep and content for kids.

The state says the resources are free and all that is needed is internet access.

“Michiganders have faced an unprecedented crisis over the past month, and in these uncertain times having access to mental health resources is crucial,” Whitmer said in a statement.

The state says Headspace has shown favorable outcomes that helped reduce stress, increase compassion and decrease agresssion.

“The COVID-19 pandemic poses a threat to not only physical but also mental health, and so it’s important that we do everything we can to support individuals in both areas,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said.

In addition to these resources, MDHHS recently launched a warmline to help Michiganders with persistent mental health issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The warmline can be reached at 888.733.7753 daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Emotional health guides can be found on the state’s coronavirus website.

