Whitmer expected to decide on schools; 10:30 a.m. briefing

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on March 23, 2020, to announce a stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. (Courtesy governor’s office)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. today to provide an update on Michigan’s response to coronavirus.

Whitmer told WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, earlier in the week that she expected to make an announcement Thursday about the rest of the K-12 school year. She previously said that officials were working on a plan with “equitable solutions” for the varied needs of districts across Michigan.

On March 13, a Thursday, the governor told every district in the state that they must close effective March 16, a Monday. Many didn’t wait and canceled classes starting March 14. The shutdown currently extends through April 13.

Several other states, including but not limited to Alabama, Georgia, Vermont and Virginia, have canceled classes for the rest of the academic year. Others have shut down schools into May.

The governor will also hold a virtual town hall Thursday evening hosted by Detroit TV stations. That will air on WOOD TV8 and online. She held a virtual town hall at WOOD TV8 last week.

