Michigan is poised to raise 1,000-fan limit at Comerica Park

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan appears poised to amend a 1,000-patron limit so more Detroit Tigers fans can attend home games on Opening Day and after.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said Monday that the state health department has had talks with the team “to find a safe path forward to expand capacity limits at the stadium.”

A state order says outdoor entertainment and recreational facilities can have no more than 1,000 customers gathered. Critics, including Republican lawmakers, say that is too low since Comerica Park holds more than 41,000.

Opening Day is April 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!